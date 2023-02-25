EASTON, Pa. - Nick Coval scored 26 points to lead third-seed Parkland past Northampton 60-47 in a District 11 Class 6A quarterfinal round game at Easton Area Middle School.
The Trojans were able to build a 16-point halftime lead and maintain a double-digit advantage the rest of the way. Tristen Pinnock led Northampton with a dozen points. Parkland will meet second-seed Freedom on Wednesday.
In the second game of the Class 6A doubleheader, Dwyane Chess Jr. and Blake Hargrove combined for 33 points to lead fourth-seed Liberty past William Allen by a 52-47 score. The Canaries Darius Brant led all players with 18 points.
The Hurricanes move on to face top seed Emmaus on Wednesday.