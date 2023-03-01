EASTON, Pa. - District XI-6A boys basketball hitting the court at Easton Area Middle School once again, this time for the semifinals. Liberty and Parkland setting up a finals showdown this weekend.
Game one of the night, the Hurricanes pull off the upset in overtime over the top-seed Emmaus, 46-43.
Both teams were tied up at 36 at the end of regulation, and then a shootout in the overtime quarter began with the Hurricanes holding on for the win. Dwayne Chess Jr. led the way for the Hurricanes with 18 points.
Semifinal game two, the Trojans continue their march toward another District title with a, 54-44 win over Freedom.
Following a one point deficit at the half, the Trojans flipped things around in the third to grab a, 42-33 lead heading into the final quarter. They would continue to ride that momentum into the fourth.
Liberty and Parkland will play for the District XI-6A title on Saturday.