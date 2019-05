CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Liberty used a 9-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to beat Parkland 11-4, and move on to the District title game later this week.

The Hurricanes and Trojans found themselves knotted up at two runs apiece through five innings, before both teams got the bats going again.

Liberty batted in the sixth inning during their rally. They'll face Emmaus in the championship game at Coca-Cola Park.