The Liberty baseball team is eagerly preparing for next week's unique high school baseball tournament. The squad is set to compete in a pool-play tournament that includes nearly all of the teams from the Colonial League and East Penn Conference.
The tournament, which is similar to the local softball competition that was held earlier this month, was created as an opportunity for local teams to play together this season after the PIAA canceled the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The multi-day tournament will include several days of pool play, followed by elimination games and then the semifinals and finals. The final few games are set to take place at Coca-Cola Park.
The players and coaches are looking forward to getting out on the field and competing together and also seeing new competition that they wouldn't normally face in a usual PIAA season.