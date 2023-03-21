BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty baseball team made quite the run through the postseason in 2022. One of the final teams playing in the state last season, the Hurricanes looking to make a return to June baseball.
Using that PIAA finals loss as motivation through the offseason, this Hurricanes squad knows that nothing is guaranteed.
Coming into the 2023 season, they once again have the right tools to make another deep postseason run. Head coach Andy Pitsilos noting there's roughly 8-to-10 pitchers he can rely on, on the mound. This is a deep squad in general with seven starters returning.
They know they have a target on their back, and embrace the challenge to come from the rest of the EPC and beyond.
The Hurricanes opened up their season on Tuesday afternoon, falling to Nazareth at home, 6-2.