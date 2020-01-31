BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty boys' basketball team is in the midst of an 11-game win streak. The Hurricanes look to push that to 12 straight victories when they face rival Freedom on Friday night.
Despite the successful stretch, Central Catholic owns the longest win streak in the EPC, with 15 straight triumphs.
Liberty is in the mix for the top seed in the District 11-6A field as well as the Steel Division title. With so much within reach, this team remembers the times when there wasn't as much and that has motivated them.