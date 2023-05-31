CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The District XI-6A baseball title game capping off the action at DeSales University on Wednesday. Liberty going back-to-back with a, 13-3 win over Parkland.
The Hurricanes getting things going in the second inning, JC Spinosa lines a bases clearing double for the, 3-0 lead. Spinosa would be brought home on an RBI single by Reece D'Amico, Hurricanes with a 4-0 lead.
Top of the third inning the Trojans bats coming alive, Jaiden Wanamaker driving in the second run of the inning on a RBI double. They would tack on another run with an infield hit to get within one, 4-3.
That would be all for the Trojans and in the bottom of the fourth, the Hurricanes would respond. Franklin Pichardo ripped an RBI single as part of three-run inning to push the lead back to four, 7-3.
Liberty captures its second straight District title and is headed back to the PIAA tournament.