NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Two of the top teams in their respective conference took to the diamond on Tuesday. Liberty taking it to their host, Northwestern with an 11-0 win in five innings.
The Hurricanes jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the first inning of play, it was the second inning where they blew things open. Eric Ludwick sent a three-run shot over the fence for the 5-0 lead.
They would tack on four more runs in the third innings, after another three-run home run thanks to Brayden D'Amico. The Hurricanes would add two more runs for the five inning victory.