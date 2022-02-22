BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty hosting Pleasant Valley in the preliminary round of the District XI-6A girls basketball tournament. The Hurricanes advancing to the quarterfinals, with a 55-35 win.
The Hurricanes grabbed a 14 point lead at the break, continuing to roll in the second half. They were paced by Emma Pukszyn with 15 points in the win.
Layla Orth second on the team in scoring with 11 points. She helped play a part in a 12-0 run for the Hurricanes to open the game up.
Liberty will take on top-seeded Easton on Friday night.