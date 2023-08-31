BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty off to a solid start in the early going this season. The Hurricanes with an impressive showing on Thursday night winning, 46-13 over East Stroudsburg North.
Gabe Green was running free for the Hurricanes much of the night. The first touchdown of the night, an 11 yard run by Green halfway through the first quarter. Later in the first, it was Green again with a strong run, 14-0.
Green would finish with three touchdowns on the night for the Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes up, 21-0 in the second quarter and this time it's Jake Puksyzn taking one to the house off a screen pass, 68 yards.
Liberty cruises to a, 2-0 record through the early portion of the season. Parkland awaits in week three.