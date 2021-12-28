ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Salisbury hosting their annual girls basketball tournament, Liberty and Saucon Valley picking up day one wins.
Liberty and Oley Valley taking the court for one of the games, the Hurricanes rolling to a 57-28 win. Ruby Miller led the way offensively for the Hurricanes with 17 points in the win.
Liberty grabbed a 19-6 lead after the first quarter of play and never looked back. Emma Pukszyn was second on the team in scoring with 11.
In the other game, the hosts taking on Saucon Valley. The Panthers would get a last second bucket to take down the Falcons, 37-35.
Allison Cort led all scorers with 15 points, her last two points of the game the biggest, leading to the win. The Falcons were led by Quinn Wittmann, who finished the game with 14 points.