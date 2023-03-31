BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty and Northampton clashing on the diamond Friday afternoon, two of the top programs in the EPC early-on. The Hurricanes wasting no time in this one rolling to an, 11-1 win.
First inning, the Hurricanes already up, 1-0 get a two-run double from Jacob Rivera to push the lead, 3-0. The following inning, the Hurricanes would keep applying the early pressure.
JC Spinosa with a two-run double to left, pushing the Hurricanes lead to, 5-0. Next batter, Reece A'Amico would get another RBI double pushing the lead to six, all part of a four-run second inning.
Liberty improves to, 4-1 on the season while Northampton suffers its first loss, 3-1.