BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty boys basketball team is one of the frontrunners in the EPC East. Tonight, the Hurricanes will be tested by another strong team, Bethlehem Catholic.
The Hurricane's are in year two of the Nigel Long era, and this is a group that has bought in.
Becahi is currently the top team in the East, having suffered only two losses all season. Another test for Long's Hurricanes with plenty of season left to be played.
For Liberty, a win on Tuesday would be there sixth in conference and eighth overall.