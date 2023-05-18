CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - DeSales University playing host to a pair of title games on Thursday. The nightcap seeing Liberty knock off Parkland, 10-0 in six innings for the EPC title.
The Hurricanes were dominant in the EPC tournament, outscoring opponents, 34-4 during their run.
Thursday night they got a solid performance during the mercy rule win both offensively and on the mound. John Galgon pitching a complete game shutout to help end things in six innings.
It's the first league title for the Hurricanes since the 2003 season.