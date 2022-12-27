ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The annual William Allen Holiday Tournament tipped off Tuesday night. The host Canaries struggled to keep pace offensively with Liberty, dropping their opener, 54-41.
The Hurricanes holding a 10 point lead at halftime, and the second half they would continue to keep the Canaries at bay. Dwayne Chess leading the way in the win with 22 points.
Contributions for the Canaries coming from all over, Darius Brant with eight and Alexis Fernandez with four points.
Liberty will face Hazelton in the title game on Wednesday night, while Allen squares off with WT Woodson from Virginia prior to the title game.