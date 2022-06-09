PIAA baseball quarterfinals taking to diamonds all across the Keystone state on Thursday night. Locally, three squads in action vying for spots in the semifinal round, but only one would make it there, Liberty.
The Hurricanes downed La Salle with a dominating 10-2 win at Boyertown to storm their way to the 6A semifinals next monday. Awaiting them there, Hazleton, who had Emmaus' number once again.
Another tough outing against the Cougars, for the Green Hornets of Emmaus. They would fall in five innings, 12-0. Hazleton scoring in bunches, early and often to run away with the win.
Elsewhere in the quarterfinals, Saucon Valley watched their season come to a close with a 6-1 loss to Holy Ghost.