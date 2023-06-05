CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Liberty beginning it journey back to the PIAA title game on Monday night. The Hurricanes grinding out a win over Avon Grove, 6-5 in nine innings.
The Hurricanes coming from behind twice in their opening round win. Bottom of the third, Noah Gyauch-Quirk with a two-run double to give the Hurricanes the lead, 2-1. Next batter, Tate George with an RBI double of his own, 3-1 through three.
Final inning, Tommy Mason gets the Hurricanes within one on a sac-fly and the game tying run would score on a wild pitch, 5-5 headed into extra innings.
In the ninth, JC Spinosa hits a sac-fly to left allowing George to tag and score for the walk-off winner. Liberty survives and advances into the next round.