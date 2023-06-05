NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA, INCLUDING THE LEHIGH VALLEY AND POCONO PLATEAU, SOUTHERN AND CENTRAL NEW JERSEY, AND PORTIONS OF NORTHERN NEW JERSEY... * AFFECTED AREA...Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, Western Monmouth, Eastern Monmouth, Mercer, Salem, Gloucester, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Cumberland, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Southeastern Burlington, Carbon, Monroe, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Delaware, Philadelphia, Western Chester, Eastern Chester, Western Montgomery, Eastern Montgomery, Upper Bucks and Lower Bucks. * TIMING...Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 70s to low 80s. * IMPACTS...The combination of very dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds will result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires on Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidities, and dry fuels. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website. &&