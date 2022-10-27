BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty playing host to Nazareth in their District XI-4A quarterfinal. The Hurricanes rolling to the semifinals with a three set sweep of the Blue Eagles.
The Hurricanes finding themselves in a battle set one, 24-21 the Blue Eagles putting up a fight. Sydney Houchens would hammer home the game winner for the 1-0 lead.
Set two, all Hurricanes, cruising to a 25-8 win to grab the. 2-0 lead and put the Blue Eagles on the brink. Third and final set, the Blue Eagles getting back to their set one ways, but the Hurricanes were too much.
Southern Lehigh and Pleasant Valley await the Hurricanes in the semifinals next Tuesday.