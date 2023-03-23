Boys Volleyball season in full swing for the EPC, Liberty and Emmaus picking up wins late in the week on Thursday night.
The Hurricanes pulling off the home sweep of Easton, 3-0. A dominant night on the court for the Hurricanes volleyball team. After winning the first two sets they would completely control the third, 25-13.
Elsewhere, the Green Hornets in a cross conference clash with Governor Mifflin. After dropping the first, the Green Hornets would win three straight for the, 3-1 win.
Set one going to the Mustangs, 25-15, the Berks county squad hoping that wa sa sign of things to come, but it wasn't meant to be.
The Green Hornets taking the next two sets, 25-22. This one headed toward a fourth, and each time would grind it out. Jametric Harris putting the final dagger in for the Green Hornets, who go on to win, 30-28.