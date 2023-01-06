BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic and Liberty renewing their rivalry on the court in both boys and girls basketball. The Hurricanes pulling off the sweep of the Golden Hawks.
In the boys contest, the Hurricanes put an end to the Golden Hawks six game win streak, 51-43.
A close contest throughout much of the game, the Hurricanes would pull away in the fourth to pick up the win. Dywane Chess Jr. would lead the way offensively for the Hurricanes with 19 points.
Liberty moves up to second in the District XI-6A standings at, 8-3, while Bethlehem Catholic still sits atop the District XI-4A standings at, 7-3.
The girls game, the Lady Golden Hawks hosting the Hurricanes. It was the visitor getting the better of their host, 57-54 in overtime.
The Golden Hawks would get a floater from CiCi Hernandez down by two to take a one point lead with 55 seconds left in the overtime quarter. It would be the Hurricanes getting the next four points to grab a, 57-53 lead en route to the win.
Liberty has won four straight to improve to, 8-4 on the season. Bethlehem Catholic's three game skid comes to an end, they sit at, 6-4.