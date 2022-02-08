BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A banner night for Liberty, both the boys and girls basketball programs locking up their spots in the upcoming District XI tournament.
On the boys side, the Hurricanes would put the game away in the fourth quarter to take down rival Freedom, 56-44.
Joe Barnes was the lead man for the Hurricanes in the win, finishing with a team and game high 16 points. The second leading scorer, Nazjah Smith making his presence felt with 14 points.
The Lady Hurricanes completing the sweep of the Patriots with a dominating, 45-20 win.
After a close game early on, the Hurricanes began to pull away, grabbing a double digit lead and never looking back. They finish the regular season at 10-12, and lock up their spot in the upcoming District XI tournament.
Freedoms finishes with a .500 record, 11-11.