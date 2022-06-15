BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An entire season boils down to one game for the Liberty Hurricanes. The PIAA-6A title game set for Thursday afternoon at Penn State.
The Hurricanes making just their second appearance ever in the PIAA title game. This squad looking to add to their District XI title that's sitting in the trophy case.
This is a group that has set a new program record for wins in a season, and they have won in a variety of ways. But it all starts on the mound with Hayden O'Neill and Noah Gyauch-Quirck.
Warwick out of District III awaits the Hurricanes in the title game. First pitch from Medlar Field is set for 4:30 PM.