BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty baseball is one victory away from their second consecutive District 11 6A title. The game against Parkland on Wednesday at DeSales is a rematch of the EPC final which the Canes won convincingly, but head coach Andy Pitsilos is confident his players won't overlook the Trojans.
Each tournament, each playoff matchup - is it's own, new entity. Pitsilos feels like his guys recognize that, especially after making last year's run to the state finals.
"We played in a lot of big games last year, that's true," Pitsilos said. "I think they're a little more relaxed than they were last year because they were young and they were in a lot of big games. It's tough to relax. As seniors, I think they're a little more relaxed because of the experiences."