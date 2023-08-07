BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty looks to keep building momentum under Shawn Daignault. The Hurricanes finished the 2022 season with two wins, and plenty closely contested games aside from that.
Entering 2023 their is plenty to be optimistic for in the Hurricanes camp.
The offseason working well for the Hurricanes, picking up on helpful habits and leaders taking their roles on the field. That combined with plenty of athletes all over the field for Daignault.
"I think we've got speed to burn. I think we're gonna have a lot of athletes on the field. We're gonna have some inexperience, but guys that have been on the varsity field in other sports."
Aside from the play, there is the mentality aspect to go with it. One of the leaders for this year, Dylan Benway understands that while last season is important to remember, they still need to show up and work hard.
"We gotta remember last season, but not let that affect the way we play. We gotta go hard every game. We gotta work and just do what we've been taught and trained for."
Daignault will look to keep building his foundation at Liberty.