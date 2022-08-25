BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Liberty Hurricanes will have to wait an extra day before their 2022 season kicks off.
Shawn Daignault took over the Hurricanes program in 2021, not the easiest of opening seasons. The Hurricanes won just one game, but were highly competitive in many others.
That competitive drive leading to positive thoughts heading into year two of the Daignault era. The work that has been put in during camp has been an improvement as well.
The Hurricanes take on Allentown Central Catholic on Saturday.