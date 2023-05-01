BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Christmas City showdown on the baseball diamond to start the week. Liberty getting the better of Bethlehem Catholic in extra innings, 5-4 in the ninth inning.
The Hurricanes would jump out to an early lead, 2-0 through the first inning of play. They would push it to, 4-1 as this one headed toward the seventh inning. The Golden Hawks with a three-run seventh, Braden Rader with a hard liner to short to score one. A wild pitch followed by Eric Wert stealing home would send things to extra innings.
In the ninth, it would be JC Spinosa for the Hurricanes with an RBI single to left for the game winning run.
Liberty sit atop the EPC East with the win.