BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty riding some momentum heading into the District XIi-6A quarterfinals. The Lady Hurricanes winning their first District game in six seasons in their preliminary round game.
This is a team in a rebuild, and are very happy with the direction of the program. Winning double-digit games and making it to the District quarterfinals.
Awaiting this group in the quarterfinals, top-seeded Easton, the Lady Red Rovers suffering just one loss all season. This game, another chance for Jarrett Carnes Hurricanes to see where they stack up against elite level competition.