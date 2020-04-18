BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty's Sander Sahaydak received a full scholarship offer from Penn State, the Hurricanes kicker announced on Twitter on Saturday night.
Incredibly blessed to announce that I have received a full scholarship offer from Penn State University! Thank you so much @coachjfranklin and @CoachJoeLorig for the opportunity! #WeAre #107k 🔵⚪️ @KohlsKicking pic.twitter.com/crxtIoSUxo— sander (@SanderSahaydak) April 18, 2020
The rising senior is the top ranked high school kicker in the country for the Class of 2021.
During the 2019 season, Sahaydak made a 53-yard field goal in a game against Central Catholic. He was named to the All-EPC South first team.
The Liberty kicker also received an offer from Rutgers as well.