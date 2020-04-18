BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Liberty's Sander Sahaydak received a full scholarship offer from Penn State, the Hurricanes kicker announced on Twitter on Saturday night.

The rising senior is the top ranked high school kicker in the country for the Class of 2021.

During the 2019 season, Sahaydak made a 53-yard field goal in a game against Central Catholic. He was named to the All-EPC South first team.

The Liberty kicker also received an offer from Rutgers as well.