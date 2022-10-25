PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Star power has been out during this Philadelphia Phillies improbable run to the World Series. Phillies fans from all walks of life wanting to get in on the excitement at Citizens Bank Park.
Miles Teller was in attendance on Sunday when the Phillies ousted the San Diego Padres from the NLCS. Fitting for the star from the big screen to witness a bit of a Hollywood ending.
While the Bryce Harper home run would end up sending the Phillies to the World Series, it was Rhys Hoskins whom Teller praised following the win.
Teller commenting on the timing of Hoskins' home runs throughout this series and the postseason as a whole. Providing a much needed spark when one would fly over the wall.