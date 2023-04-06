BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh softball team is having another strong season in 2023. The Mountain Hawks worst loss of the season coming at the hands of Texas, last seasons national title game runner-up.
For head coach Fran Troyan, he sees what the strong start and follow-up results has led to, getting every opponents best. For his squad, he enjoys seeing the challenge, knowing it'll make them better down the stretch.
One of the standouts for the Mountain Hawks this season, Lily Owens. The infielder is just a freshman and has started all 34 games, ranking fourth in hits and batting average.
The freshman continues to work hard, collecting a few in season accolades as well.
Even with a strong season already in their midst, Troyan still sees room for improvement for his Mountain Hawks. The head coach knows this team has another gear in them.