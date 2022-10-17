PHILADELPHIA - The Phillies are four wins away from their first World Series appearance since 2009, but to get there, they have to beat the San Diego Padres.
Major League Baseball released the schedule for the National League Championship Series.
The first two games will take place in San Diego Tuesday and Wednesday.
Games three, four, and, if necessary, five will be in Philadelphia starting Friday.
Limited tickets for those Philadelphia games go on sale Monday.
The team says fans can purchase up to four tickets for either game three, four, or five, while supplies last.
Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Monday online at phillies.com.
All tickets will be mobile through the MLB Ballpark app.
Games six and seven, if needed, will be back in San Diego.