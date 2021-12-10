BETHLEHEM, Pa. - John Donmoyer Classic, one of the high school basketball season tip-off tournaments in the Lehigh Valley.
On the boys side, the Lions coming up short as Lincoln Leadership holds on for the 57-51 win.
Lincoln jumping out to an early lead that the Lions would chip away at the rest of the game. Chris Ray knocked down three, three pointers in the first half alone to help with the lead.
The Lady Lions with a better outcome in their contest against Wilson, needing overtime to complete the comeback win, 41-33.
The Warriors held a nine point lead with under seven minutes to play, and the Lady Lions would hang around to tie things up with under thirty seconds left in the game.
Sofia Ettle would lead the way for the Lions with 21 points. Moravian Academy will take on Pen Argyl on Saturday.