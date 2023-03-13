The Detroit Lions have addressed pressing needs in free agency by adding standout cornerback Cameron Sutton and retaining a veteran linebacker to bolster their lackluster defense.
The Lions and Sutton agreed to a three-year contract worth $33 million with $22.5 million guaranteed, his agent, David Canter, told The Associated Press on Monday.
Detroit also agreed to a $18.75 million, three-year deal with linebacker Alex Anzalone, a 2013 Wyomissing grad, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.
Anzalone started in every game for the Lions over the past two seasons. He had a team-high 125 tackles last year, a season after he made 78 tackles to rank fourth. New Orleans drafted the former Florida standout in the third round in 2017 and he has 326 tackles.
The Lions announced they re-signed defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and running back Craig Reynolds, a former Kutztown standout.