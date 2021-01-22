READING, Pa. - After a delayed start to the season, the Albright women's basketball team is back on the court and preparing for a 2020-21 campaign. The Lions are planning to play a conference-only schedule, starting in February.
The season schedule has not yet been released by conference officials, but Albright is happy to be back practicing as they wait the schedule details.
Coaches and players noted the feeling of normalcy being back together training and are looking forward to competing in the weeks ahead.