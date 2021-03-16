READING, Pa. - The 2020-21 basketball season has been short for the Albright men's basketball team, but the Lions look to end this abbreviated campaign with a championship.
Albright is scheduled to visit Lebanon Valley to battle for the MAC Commonwealth Championship this week. The title game is set for Thursday night.
The battle is actually a re-match of the 2018 final when Lebanon Valley won over Albright. The Lions seek their first championship since 2010.
Albright began the season with a 1-2 record, but finished the regular season strong to put itself in the championship showdown.
Two Berks County natives will be in action for Lebanon Valley. Berks Catholic graduate Luis Garcia and Twin Valley product Jeremy Diehm are on the Dutchmen's team.