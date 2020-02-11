BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian Academy boys' basketball team lost in the Colonial League semifinals the last two seasons, but this year the Lions are looking for a different result. The divisional champions believe they have enough to push into the league finals.
The second-seeded Lions face Bangor, who has the sixth-seed. The game is Tuesday night at Catasauqua High School. The Slaters edged Palmerton in a wildcard game this past weekend.
Moravian Academy and Bangor split their two regular season meetings.