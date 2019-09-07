Sports

Lions lose season opener

Albright drops first game of 2019 campaign

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2019 12:52 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 12:52 AM EDT

READING, Pa. - Salisbury defeated Albright 63-28 in the team's season opener on Friday night at Shirk Stadium. The Sea Gulls have now bested the Lions in two straight season-opening contests.

Salisbury opened up a 21-0 lead before Albright recorded its first points of the game. After that touchdown, the Sea Gulls rattled off a few more to take a 42-7 lead before the Lions found the end zone right before the end of the first half.

Albright quarterback Jimmy Lahay went 16-32 with 147 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Salisbury registered 360 rushing yards.

Albright travels to Texas for next week's contest at defending national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor, on September 14 at 7 p.m.

