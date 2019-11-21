BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Moravian Academy boys's soccer team pulled off the championship sweep this fall. The Lions won the Colonial League crown, the District 11 title, and the PIAA championship as the school enjoyed success across the commonwealth.
Moravian Academy partly credits their successful season to one of their rivals, Northwestern, who beat them 5-0 in the regular season. Players believe that catapulted the team's run the rest of the way.
This year's team featured 13 seniors, who wanted to finish this year with a memorable season.
The Lions were a resilient bunch this fall as well. The team fell behind in several contests, but fought back to win. That includes the PIAA title game where Moravian Academy trailed 1-0.