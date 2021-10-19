ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Northwestern boys' soccer team and the Moravian Academy girls' soccer team prevailed in Colonial League quarterfinal soccer matches on Tuesday night at Salisbury High School.
The Tigers rolled to a 9-1 win over Palisades while the Lions took a 3-1 victory in a battle with Northern Lehigh.
Northwestern led 2-0 at halftime and scored seven goals in the second half to advance. The Tigers advance to face Moravian Academy in the semifinals. Southern Lehigh and Notre Dame G.P. are slated to play in the other league boys' soccer semifinal.
In the girls' soccer bracket, Moravian Academy scored twice in the second half to earn the quarterfinal victory. The Lions advance to face top-seed Northwestern in the semifinal round. In the other semifinal contest, Palmerton is scheduled to battle Southern Lehigh.