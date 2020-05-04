Lehigh's Andrew Pettit was selected by the New York Lizards with the 43rd overall pick in Monday's Major League Lacrosse Collegiate Draft. Pettit became the program's 10th player to get drafted into the MLL and the third in the last two seasons.
Pettit shined in his final campaign with the Mountain Hawks this spring after coming back from a season-ending injury a year ago. The attackman scored 17 goals and recorded nine assists in six games. He had eight goals in a win against VMI, which tied the school record.
He also finished in the top 10 in program history in goals with 105.
Pettit joins Eddie Bouhall and Lucas Spence as former Lehigh players now in the MLL.