The east 2A super regional wrestling tournament took place on Saturday at Martz Hall. The lighter weights battled first with the heavier weight classes competing later in the day.
These are highlights of 145 pounds through 285 pounds. Below is a list of state tournament qualifiers.
2A East Super Regional
State Qualifiers
145---Levi Haines (Biglerville---champ), Nathan Higley (Sullivan County), Patrick Edmonson (Southern Columbia), Noah Frack (Brandywine Heights)
152--Devon Deem (Montgomery---champ), Michael Duggan (Boiling Springs), Dalton Gimbor (Hamburg), Alan Alexander (PJP II)
160--Holden Garcia (NDGP----champ), Bailey Gimbor (Hamburg), Avery Bassett (Midd-West), Nolan Lear (Benton)
172---Gavin Garcia (Southern Columbia---champ), Ben Haubert (Palisades), Jacob Jones (Saucon Valley), Ethan Gush (Muncy)
189---Cael Crebs (Montoursville---champ), Wesley Barnes (Southern Columbia), Bryce Enders (Halifax), Ty Csencsits (Saucon Valley)
215---Dylan Bennett (Montoursville---champ), Nate Wickersham (Tamaqua), Dante Mahaffey (Saucon Valley), Savauri Shelton (Bermudian Springs)
285--Riley Robell (Bishop McDevitt-Harrisburg---champ), Hogan Swenski (Bermudian Springs), Emmanuel Ulrich (Mifflinburg), Caleb Burkhart (Hughesville)