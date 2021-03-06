The east 3A super regional wrestling tournament took place on Saturday at Quakertown High School. The lighter weights battled first with the heavier weight classes competing later in the day.
These are highlights of 145 pounds through 285 pounds. Below is a list of state tournament qualifiers.
3A East Super Regional
State Qualifiers
145---Sam Mcmonagle (WC Henderson---champ), Connor Eck (Bensalem), Dagen Condomitti (Northampton), William Morrow (North Penn)
152---Evan Gleason (Becahi---champ), Zac Martin (Neshaminy), Chase Barlow (Strath Haven), Dom D'agostino (Interboro)
160--Jagger Condomitti (Northampton---champ), Jack McGill (Spring-Ford), Matt Colajezzi (CR South), Landon Muth (Becahi)
172--Dom Falcone (Easton----champ), Regan Loughney (LaSalle), Sonny Sasso (Nazareth), Matt Romanelli (Downingtown East)
189--Joey Milano (Spring-Ford---champ), Isaiah Reinert (Easton), Drew Clearie (Nazareth), Bryce Molinaro (Hazelton)
215--Ryan Catka (Sun Valley----champ), Jason Henderson (Delaware Valley), Quinn Collins (CB East), Carl Digiorgio (CB West)
285--Cam Butka (West Scranton----champ), Sean Kinney (Nazareth), Matthew Cruise (Easton), Julien Laventure (Upper Darby)