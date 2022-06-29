The College Basketball Hall of Fame announced their latest class of honorees on Wednesday. Amongst the nine to be inducted, local legend, Larry Miller will join the Hall.
Miller, a product of Catasauqua High School, was the number one recruit in the country back in 1964. That status leading Miller to Chapel Hill, where he was coached by one of the games great, Dean Smith.
While at the University of North Carolina, Miller was awarded the ACC Player of the Year, twice and was a two-time All-American.
Miller was apart of one of Smith's best teams in 1968, which featured several other College Basketball Hall of Fame members - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elvin Hayes, Pete Maravich and Wes Unseld.
During his time as a Tar Heel, Miller racked up 1,982 career points, good enough for seventh all-time in program history.
The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place in November.