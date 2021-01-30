Two local boxers and a promotional company will make its presence in tonight's Caleb Plant - Caleb Traux card slated at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles, California.
Reading, Pennsylvania's Kings Promotions will have two boxers on the card: Michael Coffie and Atif Oberlton.
Oberlton will make his debut against Nathan Sharp (4-2). The fight will be four rounds in the cruiser weight division.
Coffie (11-0) will face Darmini Rock (17-0) in a 10 round heavyweight contest.
Rock is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The fights will start at 8 p.m. and can be watched on Fox Sports.
Boxeadores y empresa de promoción local en la cartelera Plant-Traux
Dos boxeadores locales y una compañía de promoción harán su presencia en esta noche en la cartelera de Caleb Plant - Caleb Traux programada en el Shrine Exposition Center en Los Ángeles, California.
Kings Promotions de Reading, Pensilvania tendrá dos boxeadores en la cartelera: Michael Coffie y Atif Oberlton.
Oberlton hará su debut ante Nathan Sharp (4-2). La pelea será de cuatro asaltos en la división de peso crucero.
Coffie (11-0) se enfrentará a Darmini Rock (17-0) en un concurso de peso pesado de 10 asaltos.
Rock es de Filadelfia, Pensilvania.
Las peleas comenzarán a las 8 p.m. y se podrá ver en Fox.