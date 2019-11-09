Several of the local small college basketball teams were in action on Friday night in their first games of the 2019-20 season.
Men's Basketball
Kutztown 79, Lincoln (Pa.) 73
The Kuztztown University men's basketball team began the new season with a road win over Lincoln (Pa.) in a non-conference game as part of the PSAC/CIAA Challenge at West Chester University on Friday night. Reading High product Wesley Butler led KU to victory with a game-high 23 points
Gwynedd Mercy 69, Alvernia 64
Gwynedd Mercy defeated the Alvernia men's basketball team in the first game of the season for both squads on Friday night. The Golden Wolves saw their five-point half-time lead disappear as Gwynedd Mercy scored the first 10 points of the second half to take the lead. Alvernia was led by Malik Green, who had 20 points.
Women's Basketball
Lincoln (Pa.) 65, Kutztown 58
A low-scoring final period doomed the Kutztown University women's basketball team as it suffered a season-opening loss on Friday night. Rylee Derr led the Golden Bears with 15 points. KU led 41-40 to start the fourth quarter, but then trailed by as many as 18 with a quiet start to the final quarter of play.
Moravian 73, Dickinson 58
Moravian College topped Dickinson in a non-conference women's basketball game on Friday night to start the 2019-20 season. Senior Maddie Capuano led the Greyhounds with 24 points, a gam-high total. The closest Dickinson got in the fourth quarter was nine points before Moravian pulled away.
Albright 82, Ursinus 73
Albright used a strong third quarter to earn a season-opening win over Ursinus on Friday night. The Lions were led by a pari of sophomores, Dejah Terrell and Brady Wassel, each of whom scored 22 points in the victory. In that aforementioned third period, Albright scored 16 points off of Ursinus turnovers.
Alvernia 54, Penn State Schuylkill 45
Alvernia used a 17-point fourth quarter to pull away from Penn State Schuylkill on Friday night and begin the 2019-20 season with a victory. Gabriella DeVito led the Golden Wolves with 14 points, which was tied for a game-high mark.