#17 Kutztown 55, Shippensburg 5
No. 17 Kutztown defeated Shippensburg 55-5 in their homecoming game at Andre Reed Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bears were led by Abdul-Hassan Neblett who ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns, both of which are career highs. KU is now 8-0 this season.
The Golden Bears led 35-5 at the half and shut out the Red Raiders in the final two quarters of play. Kutztown visits West Chester next Saturday in a rivalry showdown between the top two teams in the PSAC East.
Moravian 32, Juniata 28
Moravian rallied back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to earn a 32-28 win over Juniata on Saturday afternoon. The win moved the Greyhounds to 2-5 overall and 2-4 in Centennial Conference play this fall.
Roberto Diaz tallied three rushing touchdowns in the victory, including two in the fourth quarter to fuel the comeback.
Moravian hosts Franklin & Marshall next Saturday at 1 p.m.
No. 6 Muhlenberg 49, McDaniel 7
No. 6 Muhlenberg cruised to a 49-7 win over McDaniel College on Saturday afternoon to improve to 7-0 this season. The Mules led 28-7 at the half and shut out McDaniel in the final two quarters of play.
Michael Hnatkowsky led the Muhlenberg offense with 273 passing yards and three touchdowns. Also, Nick DeLucas rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown.
Next week the Mules host Johns Hopkins at 2 p.m.
Widener 59, Albright 34
Albright battled, but fell to Widener 59-34 in the 69th annual Pretzel Bowl at Shirk Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The loss dropped the Lions to 0-7 this season.
Jimmy Lahay posted a career-high 403 passing yards and he also had two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. Kevin Zehner was named the Pretzel Bowl Team MVP as he had 12 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
The Lions visit King's College next Saturday.