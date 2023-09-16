Muhlenberg 38, TCNJ 10 - Quarterback Joe Repetti threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns to help the Mules improve to 3-0 on the season. Two of the scoring passes went to Matt McKenna and one to James Nye.
East Stroudsburg 55, Seton Hill 21 - Quarterback Charlie McKee rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Warriors improved to 3-0 on the season. Tyriq Lewis also ran for 148 yards and a score for East Stroudsburg.
Kings 56, Albright 0 - The Lions fell to 0-3 following a loss to Kings at McCarthy Stadium. Albright managed only five first downs and 111 yards of total offense.
Widener 57, Alvernia 7 - The Golden Wolves dropped to 0-3 on the season following a home loss to Widener. Colin Payne connected with Dachan Thompson on a 7-yard scoring pass for Alvernia's lone touchdown.