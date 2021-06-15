Officials announced the 2021-22 U.S. Women's National Field Hockey Teams for the Junior and Senior Indoor squads and local players were among those picked for the rosters.
Several local players are among the few who were on national team rosters in 2019 and return for the upcoming campaign.
Below are the three rosters that were just released:
2021-22 U.S. U-15 Women’s National Indoor Team:
Ellen Almeida (West Chester, Pa.), Sarah Bednarek (Sweet Valley, Pa.), Abigail Burnett (Zionsville, Pa.), Alessia Cicuto (Raleigh, N.C.), Reese D’Ariano (West Chester, Pa.), Rylee Dennis (Chester Springs, Pa.), Sofia Ferri (Phoenixville, Pa.), Natalie Freeman (Ellicott City, Md.), Abigail Gerdeman (Chester Springs, Pa.), Rachel Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Krista Lilienthal (Riverdale, N.J.), Ava Moore (Southampton, N.J.), Avery Pollock (Hummelstown, Pa.), Callie Rogers (Richmond, Va.), Riley Savage (Charlotte, N.C.), Hala Silverstein (Glenwood, Md.), Opal Sparling (Chester Springs, Pa.), Aubrey Turner (Downingtown, Pa.), Madeline Vasilios (Clarksville, Md.), Melea Weber (Macungie, Pa.), Gia Whalen (Paoli, Pa.)
2021-22 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Development Team:
Olivia Bent-Cole (Philadelphia, Pa.), Kennedy Cliggett (Warrington, Pa.), Logan Clouser (Bethlehem, Pa.), Hailey Couch (Easton, Pa.), Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Margaret Jancerak (Denville, N.J.), Maggie Kondrath (Downingtown, Pa.), Megan Maransky (Blue Bell, Pa.), Daniela Mendez-Trendler (Reisterstown, Md.), Evelyn Murray (Virginia Beach, Va.), Madison Orsi (Downingtown, Pa.), Josephine Palde (Schwenksville, Pa.), Elizabeth Romano (New Vernon, N.J.), Jackie Stinger (Malvern, Pa.), Macy Szukics (Malvern, Pa.), Kylie Walbert (Leesburg, Va.)
2021-22 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team:
Ali Campbell (Boyertown, Pa.), Samantha Carlino (Kennett Square, Pa.), Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.), Noelle Frost (Glenwood, Md.), Ryleigh Heck (Berlin, N.J.), Alaina McVeigh (Lansdale, Pa.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Sabrina Rhodes (Middletown, Del.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.), Kasey Tapman (Pasadena, Md.), Rayne Wright (Bethlehem, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.)