HERSHEY, Pa. - All four of the local high school girls' tennis teams that were still competing in the PIAA tournament were eliminated on Friday. Wyomissing, Hamburg, and Moravian Academy fell in the 2A bracket. Conrad Weiser was knocked out of the 3A field.
The action is taking place at the Hershey Racquet Club.
Lower Moreleand beat Wyomissing 3-1, Sewickly Academy topped Hamburg 4-1, and Knoch knocked out Moravian Academy 3-2. At 3A, Downingtown West beat Weiser 3-2.
