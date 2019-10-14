Several golfers from the local area qualified to compete in next week's PIAA tournament. These individuals qualified based on their performance at the PIAA East Regional, which was held at Golden Oaks.
The state tournament will be held at Heritage Hills in York.
Here is the complete list of golfers moving on to states:
LEHIGH VALLEY:
AAA BOYS:
M. Vital - Liberty
M. Zerfass - Emmaus
AAA GIRLS:
M. Cox - Emmaus
AA BOYS:
T. Hager - Palmerton
B. Ortwein - Notre Dame GP
AA GIRLS:
G. Sanborn - Moravian Academy
BERKS:
AAA BOYS:
J. Engle - Boyertown
M. Fioravante - Berks Catholic
T. Kipp - Muhlenberg
H. Pilliod - Berks Catholic
C. Strohl - Gov. Mifflin
C. Yenser - Daniel Boone
AA BOYS:
E. Ruppert - Brandywine Hts.