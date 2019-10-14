Golf Graphic

Several golfers from the local area qualified to compete in next week's PIAA tournament. These individuals qualified based on their performance at the PIAA East Regional, which was held at Golden Oaks.

The state tournament will be held at Heritage Hills in York.

Here is the complete list of golfers moving on to states:

LEHIGH VALLEY:

AAA BOYS:

M. Vital - Liberty

M. Zerfass - Emmaus

AAA GIRLS:

M. Cox - Emmaus

AA BOYS:

T. Hager - Palmerton

B. Ortwein - Notre Dame GP

AA GIRLS:

G. Sanborn - Moravian Academy​

BERKS:

AAA BOYS:

J. Engle - Boyertown

M. Fioravante - Berks Catholic

T. Kipp - Muhlenberg

H. Pilliod - Berks Catholic

C. Strohl - Gov. Mifflin

C. Yenser - Daniel Boone

AA BOYS:

E. Ruppert - Brandywine Hts.